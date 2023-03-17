Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURAGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In other news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Earnings History for Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

