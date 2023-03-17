Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.
Aura Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.
Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences
In other news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
