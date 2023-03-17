Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In other news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.