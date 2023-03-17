Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18). 39,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 133,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Aura Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.77 million, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.06.

Aura Energy Company Profile

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

