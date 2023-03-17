Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

