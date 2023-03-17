Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $426.30. 347,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.31 and a 200-day moving average of $416.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

