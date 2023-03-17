Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLAC stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.73. 411,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,263. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.