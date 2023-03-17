Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after buying an additional 215,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVE traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.16. The company had a trading volume of 900,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,486. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

