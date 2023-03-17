Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

