Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down from $4.75) on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
