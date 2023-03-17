Baader Bank Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($131.18) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €96.88 ($104.17) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($79.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €101.94.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

