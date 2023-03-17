Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $227.92

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.92 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($2.99). Bango shares last traded at GBX 233.50 ($2.85), with a volume of 154,108 shares trading hands.

Bango Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.83. The stock has a market cap of £177.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,750.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Bango alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ray Anderson sold 600,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.83), for a total value of £1,392,000 ($1,696,526.51). In other Bango news, insider Anil Malhotra sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,096,892.14). Also, insider Ray Anderson sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.83), for a total value of £1,392,000 ($1,696,526.51). Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bango

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.