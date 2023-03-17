Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,785,000 after buying an additional 529,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $20.58 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

