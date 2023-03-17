Bank of New Hampshire Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.8% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $367.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

