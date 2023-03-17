Bank of New Hampshire Increases Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,199 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned approximately 0.05% of Yelp worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 211.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 358,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Yelp by 28.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 242,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 35.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 739,992 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 193,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 390,605 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,956 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

