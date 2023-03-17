Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 451 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 73,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $162.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.50. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

