Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

