Bank of New Hampshire Sells 347 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

BDX opened at $237.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

