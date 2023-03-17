Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.12 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

