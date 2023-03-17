Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 1.2%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 50,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 236,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.68.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

