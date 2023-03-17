Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.83. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 42,258 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $395.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 43,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

