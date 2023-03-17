Barclays Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $11.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,089.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $176,555 over the last three months. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of GAP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after buying an additional 247,148 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in GAP by 9,453.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GAP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

