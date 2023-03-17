BCS Wealth Management Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $21,298,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,133,000 after buying an additional 207,040 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. 32,076 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $654.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

