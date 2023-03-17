Becker’s (TSE:BEK) Announces Earnings Results

Becker’s (TSE:BEK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$0.80 million for the quarter.

Becker’s Price Performance

Becker’s has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.98.

Becker’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

About Becker’s

The Becker Milk Company Limited owns and manages retail commercial properties. The Company’s properties are located in Metro Toronto and other areas of Southern Ontario. Most of the properties are single store sites with a few multi store plazas. The Company has leased to third parties over 80 retail stores and approximately three residential sites.

