Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Barclays

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of BHIL opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $99.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

