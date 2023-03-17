Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $15.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 194,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 1.2 %

BYND opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $53.47.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 87.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also

