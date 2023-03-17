BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark lowered their target price on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
BIOLASE Stock Down 3.2 %
BIOLASE stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
