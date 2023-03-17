BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $1,384,200.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00.

Shares of BMRN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 0.39.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

