BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.67 and last traded at C$21.65. Approximately 27,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 24,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.39.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.60.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.

