Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 43,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 81,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Resources from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

