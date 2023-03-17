BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

