Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $685.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $35.81.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

