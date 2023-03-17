Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up 1.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

WOOD stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. 1,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,405. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

