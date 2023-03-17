Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Braemar Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 92.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 80,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 69.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,599. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $266.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

