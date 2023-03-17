Braintrust Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $69.11 million and approximately $715,728.42 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

