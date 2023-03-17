BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

BRC stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.65. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other BRC news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

