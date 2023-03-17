Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €65.46 ($70.39) and last traded at €65.90 ($70.86). 793,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €68.30 ($73.44).

Brenntag Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.