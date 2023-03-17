Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,184 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE BMY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
