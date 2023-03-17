Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

