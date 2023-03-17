British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.1 %
BTI stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
