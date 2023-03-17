British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.43

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $4.92. British Land shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 57,120 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on British Land from GBX 330 ($4.02) to GBX 345 ($4.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on British Land from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 505 ($6.15) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.33.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Featured Articles

