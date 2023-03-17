Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Increased by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. King Wealth grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.09 on Friday, hitting $630.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,020. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.