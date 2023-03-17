Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NVST opened at $38.38 on Friday. Envista has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Envista by 69.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 419.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

