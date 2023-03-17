Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,020 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $101,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. 17,925,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,891,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

