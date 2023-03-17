Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 462.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,213 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA BSCS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. 97,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

