Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.28. 1,137,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

