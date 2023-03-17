Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.