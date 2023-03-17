Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the quarter. Byrna Technologies comprises approximately 7.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 3.02% of Byrna Technologies worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ BYRN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.47.

