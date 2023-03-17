Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPE. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 87.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE CPE traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 852,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,977. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

