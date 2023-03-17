Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

