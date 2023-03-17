Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,080 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.2% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $70,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after buying an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $472.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.20. The company has a market capitalization of $440.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.