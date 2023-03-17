Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 209,598 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,598 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VEA opened at $43.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

